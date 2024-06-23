The Morning Owl 5170 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Drinks
Specialty Latte
Specialty Cold Brew
Specialty Milk Tea
Milk Tea
Food
Korean Hot Dog
- Original K-Dog$4.99
- Hot Cheeto Original K-Dog$5.25
- Potato Original K-Dog$5.75
- Hot Cheeto and Potato K-Dog$6.00
- Original Half Mozzarella K-Dog$4.99
- Hot Cheeto Half Mozzarella K-Dog$5.25
- Potato Half Mozzarella K-Dog$5.75
- Hot Cheeto and Potato Half Mozzarella K-Dog$6.00
- Original Mozzarella K-Dog$4.99
- Potato Mozzarella K-Dog$5.75
- Hot Cheeto Mozzarella K-Dog$5.25
- Hot Cheeto and Potato Mozzarella K-Dog$6.00
Korokke & Chicken
Toasted Bread
Sides
Veggie Curry Korokke
Experience the delightful crunch of our Croquettes. Each croquette is meticulously coated in a crisp, golden breadcrumb crust, providing the perfect contrast to the hearty filling inside. Fried to perfection, they offer a satisfying crunch with every bite.
Add Fries
The Morning Owl Location and Hours
(470) 448-3968
Open now • Closes at 8PM