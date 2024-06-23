Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Fried Chicken Sandwich. This delicious creation starts with a succulent chicken breast that's been double-breaded for an extra-crispy, golden brown crust. The chicken is juicy on the inside, with a satisfying crunch on the outside. Nestled between a soft, toasted brioche bun, this sandwich is topped with a tangy pickles and dressed with your choose of sauce. Perfectly paired with a side of fries and a cold drink, it’s a meal that’s sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.